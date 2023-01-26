Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

PL stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 96.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Featured Stories

