Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Down 4.7%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 168,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,393,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Pitney Bowes Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.27.
Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
