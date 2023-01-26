Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Down 4.7%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 168,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,393,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

