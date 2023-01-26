Pirate Chain Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001872 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $84.56 million and $138,007.76 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00198400 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00077156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,323,629 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

