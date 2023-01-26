Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $118,510.83

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $84.09 million and approximately $118,510.83 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00201959 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00076175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00044731 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,326,029 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

