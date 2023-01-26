Piper Sandler Raises HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target to $22.00

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

HBT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 1,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $22.48.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.49 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 31.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HBT Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

