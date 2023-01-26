Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Pinterest stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $628,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $628,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $189,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,541,473 shares of company stock valued at $62,414,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Pinterest by 200.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Pinterest by 627.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Pinterest by 632.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 92.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

