Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.69. The stock had a trading volume of 359,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,852. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

