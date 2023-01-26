Phillip Pang Sells 30,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. 1,225,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,736. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $635,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 283.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $8,207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $259,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.