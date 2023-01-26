PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ)

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFXNZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.01. 864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

