Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating) were down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 9,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Pharmacielo Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Pharmacielo

(Get Rating)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.