Pfizer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 134,874 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average volume of 80,664 put options.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.08. 26,381,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,279,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.