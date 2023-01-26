Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$130,409.12 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 9,872 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$130,409.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,151 shares in the company, valued at C$4,889,694.71.

Lee Russell Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Thursday, January 19th, Lee Russell Curran sold 6,552 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.72, for a total value of C$89,893.44.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Lee Russell Curran sold 6,035 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.92, for a total value of C$90,042.20.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 3.4 %

PEY traded down C$0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.13. 1,283,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,747. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.92.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$374.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.9600002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.07.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.