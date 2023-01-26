Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 8,862 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $87,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.82. The company had a trading volume of 484,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

