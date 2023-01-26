Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $78,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.84. 2,281,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,180,545. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $263.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

