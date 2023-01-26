Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $49.36 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2,439.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,300 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $49,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Price Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.66. The company had a trading volume of 902,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.