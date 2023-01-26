Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $128.61 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,094 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.52% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $128,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $109.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,265. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

