Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 71,570 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,570 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.27% of DuPont de Nemours worth $69,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,954,000 after acquiring an additional 63,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

NYSE DD traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 786,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

