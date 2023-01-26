Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.7% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $872,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Yale University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,957 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,056. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.