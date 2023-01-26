Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 3,385 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.12% of Roper Technologies worth $46,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $442.51. The stock had a trading volume of 108,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,073. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.47 and a 200 day moving average of $414.16. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.