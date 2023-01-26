Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 11,657 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $63,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 132.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.58. 293,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,167. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

