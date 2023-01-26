Perseus Mining Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

TSE PRU opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65. Perseus Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$2.23.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Further Reading

