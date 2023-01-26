PerkinElmer, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.96. 969,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,490. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $190.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

