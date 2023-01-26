PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CBRE Group dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

