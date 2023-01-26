Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 107,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 176,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company, as well as focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Therapy Corporation and changed its name to Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc in December 2014.

