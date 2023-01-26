Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Posts Earnings Results

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.80 EPS.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.86. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $61.63.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,061,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,772,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,573,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.