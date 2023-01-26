Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Issue $1.33 Quarterly Dividend

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $20.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of PH traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.41. 568,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.52 and a 200 day moving average of $283.25. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

