Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7,032.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 82.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $310.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.09.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

