PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 191,462 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $5,418,374.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Friday, January 20th, Jennifer Tejada sold 93,942 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,633,194.26.

On Friday, January 13th, Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $574,856.70.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,013,709.91.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,586. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PagerDuty by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.