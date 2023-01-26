Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,698,000 after purchasing an additional 296,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 288.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $129.15 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

