Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCP opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $25.34.
About Oxford Lane Capital
