Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.71 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and $240,065.14 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,063.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00381385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00748349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00095501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00576978 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00187321 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,657,369 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

