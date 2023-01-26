OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

OSRAM Licht Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

Further Reading

