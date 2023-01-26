Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Orrstown Financial Services

ORRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Meera R. Modi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $26,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,088.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $42,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

