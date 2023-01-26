Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.67. 4,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 6,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Oriental Land Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 136.13 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $766.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.69 million. Analysts predict that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

