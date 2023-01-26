Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Orica Stock Performance

OCLDY traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Orica has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $12.25.

Get Orica alerts:

Orica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.1251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

About Orica

Orica Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and infrastructure solutions. The firm is also involved in manufacturing and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions; mining and tunneling support systems to the mining and infrastructure markets; and various chemical products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.