Orchid (OXT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.23 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $60.36 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00050392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00219329 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08972976 USD and is down -9.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $30,390,166.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

