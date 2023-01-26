Orchid (OXT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.26 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $60.13 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000229 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00217604 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08883014 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $7,277,067.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.