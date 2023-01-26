Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.40. 7,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Orbital Tracking Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Orbital Tracking

(Get Rating)

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

Featured Articles

