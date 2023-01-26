Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lessened by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $312,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $481,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,375,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $84,018,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 91,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,856. The company has a market capitalization of $242.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $90.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

