Optimism (OP) Price Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days

Optimism (OP) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Optimism has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $475.96 million and approximately $345.51 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00009607 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002558 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00405021 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,565.03 or 0.28429511 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00588378 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
