Oppenheimer Weighs in on Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 4.3 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.