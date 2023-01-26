Oppenheimer Raises Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $88.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

TKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Down 0.9 %

Timken stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. Timken has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.97.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.