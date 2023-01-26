Oppenheimer Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $66.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Nasdaq Stock Down 5.8 %

NDAQ opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after buying an additional 9,918,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after buying an additional 4,050,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

