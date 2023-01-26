Oppenheimer Increases NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $94.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE NEP opened at $71.74 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

