Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 105.60%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $16.90 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $813.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.