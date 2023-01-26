Oppenheimer Boosts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $245.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

IEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $232.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23.

Insider Activity at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also

