Opera Limited to Issue — Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, February 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

Opera Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Opera has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $7.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $85.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPRA. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Opera by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Opera by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opera

(Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.