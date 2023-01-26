Ontology Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $186.42 million and $25.57 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.46 or 0.06987551 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00078118 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00028306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025557 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

