ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.06-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.06-$4.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OGS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

