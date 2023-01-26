Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Holdings Lessened by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after buying an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $61,389,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ONB. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 236,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

